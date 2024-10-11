Climate-resistant rock glaciers could be hiding water in plain sight

Even though there are more than 10,000 rock glaciers in the western United States, most people would look at one without knowing it. Unlike the snowy glaciers we're more familiar with, rock glaciers are under-researched and hiding in plain sight. But inside these glaciers covered with rocks is a little bit of climate hope.

This episode was produced by Jessica Yung, edited by Rebecca Ramirez and fact-checked by Tyler Jones.

