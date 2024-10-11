© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Climate-resistant rock glaciers could be hiding water in plain sight

By Nell Greenfieldboyce,
Emily KwongJessica YungRebecca Ramirez
Published October 11, 2024 at 9:12 AM EDT
Just up the hill from White Pine Lake in Utah is a wall of loose rock that is hiding glacier ice.
Scott Hotaling
Just up the hill from White Pine Lake in Utah is a wall of loose rock that is hiding glacier ice.

Even though there are more than 10,000 rock glaciers in the western United States, most people would look at one without knowing it. Unlike the snowy glaciers we're more familiar with, rock glaciers are under-researched and hiding in plain sight. But inside these glaciers covered with rocks is a little bit of climate hope.

Read more of science correspondent Nell Greenfieldboyce's reporting here.

Want to know more about the hidden science of the world? Email us at shortwave@npr.org — we might cover it on a future episode!

Listen to Short Wave on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Listen to every episode of Short Wave sponsor-free and support our work at NPR by signing up for Short Wave+ at plus.npr.org/shortwave.

This episode was produced by Jessica Yung, edited by Rebecca Ramirez and fact-checked by Tyler Jones. Patrick Murray was the audio engineer.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
NPR Podcasts
Nell Greenfieldboyce
Nell Greenfieldboyce is a NPR science correspondent.
See stories by Nell Greenfieldboyce
Emily Kwong
Emily Kwong (she/her) is the reporter for NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. The podcast explores new discoveries, everyday mysteries and the science behind the headlines — all in about 10 minutes, Monday through Friday.
See stories by Emily Kwong
Jessica Yung
Rebecca Ramirez
Rebecca Ramirez (she/her) is the founding producer of NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. It's a meditation in how to be a Swiss Army Knife, in that it involves a little of everything — background research, finding and booking sources, interviewing guests, writing, cutting the tape, editing, scoring ... you get the idea.
See stories by Rebecca Ramirez