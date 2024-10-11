How The Internet, Social Media, And Podcasts Are Impacting The 2024 Election
From Vice President Kamala Harris's viral campaign moments to former President Donald Trump's appearances on popular podcasts, this election has served up a different flavor of how the internet can shake up an election.
But how powerful can the tides of the internet really be for a presidential candidate? What kind of impact are social media and influencers having on the election?
Later, we sit down with Gen Z voters. What issues are on their mind? How are they navigating misinformation?
