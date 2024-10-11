New Music Friday: The best albums out Oct. 11

The rapper-turned-country star Jelly Roll, who has had a major breakthrough in Nashville in the last couple of years, leads the pack of the most exciting albums out on Friday, October 11. As NPR Music's Daoud Tyler-Ameen and WRTI's Nate Chinen discuss, his new album Beautifully Broken is a powerful (and sometimes overwhelming) portrait of recovery and empathy for those grappling with addiction.

Also on the show this week: The second album from punk teens The Linda Lindas feels like confirmation of a promising career; Samara Joy and Immanuel Wilkins put two different approaches to the modern jazz vocal album on display; indie rapper E L U C I D combines influences from Miles Davis to Public Enemy into something harrowing and new and Charli XCX's remix album leads us to consider the tradition of artists reworking their own songs.

Featured albums

• Jelly Roll, Beautifully Broken

• The Linda Lindas, No Obligation

• Samara Joy, Portrait

• Immanuel Wilkins, Blues Blood

• E L U C I D, REVELATOR

Other notable albums out Oct. 11

Rock/Alternative/Indie

• Ben Howard, How Are You Feeling?

• Black Ends, Psychotic Spew

• Caroline Says, The Lucky One

• Chat Pile, Cool World

• Current Joys, East My Love

• envy, Eunoia

• Faux Real, Faux Ever

• Field Music, Limits of Language

• Goat, Goat

• Gut Health, Stiletto

• Holly Macve, Wonderland

• Klô Pelgag, Abracadabra

• La Femme, Rock Machine

• Liela Moss, Transparent Eyeball

• Smoke Bellow, Structurally Sound

• The Chameleons, Tomorrow Remember Yesterday

• The Hidden Cameras, Mississauga Goddam (20th Anniversary Edition)

• The Offspring, SUPERCHARGED

• Touché Amoré, Spiral in a Straight Line

• W.H. Lung, Every Inch of Earth Pulsates

• Warm Human, Hamartia

Jazz

• Delta Rain Dance / Glenn Astro, Music For Autumn

• Jenny Scheinman, All Species Parade

• Laurie Torres, Correspondances EP

• Tyshawn Sorey, The Susceptible Now

Hip-Hop

• BigXthaPlug, Take Care

• Dom Kennedy, Class of 95

• GloRilla, GLORIOUS

• Popstar Benny, Oasis

• Rich The Kid, Rich Forever 5

• Sneakbo, 4Better 4Worse 4Life

• Zoomo, Absolution

Country/Americana/Folk

• Andrew Tuttle / Michael Chapman, Another Tide, Another Fish

• Brett Dennen, If It Takes Forever

• Carter Faith, The Aftermath

• Cory Marks, Sorry For Nothing

• Dawes, Oh Brother

• Erin Kinsey, Gettin' Away With It

• Justin Moore, This is My Dirt

• Madeline Merlo, One House Down (From the Girl Next Door)

• Meghan Patrick, Golden Child

• Shovel Dance Collective, The Shovel Dance

• Steve Earle, Alone Again ... Live

• Stick in the Wheel, A Thousand Pokes

• Teddy & The Rough Riders, Down Home

• Tucker Zimmerman, Dance of Love

• Woody Platt, Far Away With You

Pop

• Alessia Cara, Love & Hyperbole

• Ashnikko, Halloweenie I-VI

• Charli xcx, brat and it's completely different but also still brat

• Paul Heaton (The Housemartins), The Mighty Several

• Pharrell Williams, Piece by Piece

• Rod Wave, Last Lap

• Tyla, Tyla +

• Xavi, NEXT

R&B/Soul

• Amaria, Free Fallin'

• Dua Saleh, I Should Call Them

• LeVelle, Love Story

• October London, October Nights

• Tshegue, ARGENT

Classical

• Benji Bower & The Terra Collective Orchestra, Terra Coda

• ChromaDuo, What I Saw in the Water

• Gautier Capuçon / Antonio Pappano / London Symphony Orchestra, ‎Elgar & Walton: Cello Concertos

• Yuuko Shiokawa & András Schiff, Brahms & Schumann

Electronic/Out There

• Agoria, Unshadow

• Anton Lukoszevieze, Le Jardin des Plantes

• Arborra, s/t

• BABii, DareDevil2000

• Cassius, Best Of 1996-2019

• Christopher Rau, Better Times

• DJ Znobia, Inventor Vol. 2

• Hawksmoor, Oneironautics

• Jamison Field Murphy, It Has To End

• Meemo Comma, Decimation Of I

• Mzss, Tales of an Astral Voyager EP

• Propaganda, s/t

• Olive T, flowZone EP

• Rinôçérôs, Psychôanalysis

• Rüfüs Du Sol, Inhale / Exhale

• The Blessed Madonna, Godspeed

• The Necks, Bleed

• Tourist & Gold Panda, Us Two EP

