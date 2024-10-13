Ta-Nehisi Coates On Why Books Scare People

Author Ta-Nehisi Coates is no stranger to controversy. Over a decade ago Coates wrote his thought provoking article in The Atlantic magazine titled The Case for Reparations. The article sparked a global conversation and led to Coates testifying in front of congress about reparations. Now Coates is back with a new book of essays, one of which takes on the conflict in the West Bank.

Today on The Sunday Story host Ayesha Rascoe talks to author Ta-Nehisi Coates about his new book, The Message and why some people fear books so much they lead efforts to have them banned.

