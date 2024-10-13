© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Ta-Nehisi Coates On Why Books Scare People

Published October 13, 2024 at 7:37 AM EDT
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 07, 2023: Ta-Nehisi Coates attends the Alight Align Arise: Advancing the Movement for Repair National Conference at Thompson Buckhead in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carol Lee Rose/Getty Images for Decolonizing Wealth Project )
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 07, 2023: Ta-Nehisi Coates attends the Alight Align Arise: Advancing the Movement for Repair National Conference at Thompson Buckhead in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carol Lee Rose/Getty Images for Decolonizing Wealth Project )

Author Ta-Nehisi Coates is no stranger to controversy. Over a decade ago Coates wrote his thought provoking article in The Atlantic magazine titled The Case for Reparations. The article sparked a global conversation and led to Coates testifying in front of congress about reparations. Now Coates is back with a new book of essays, one of which takes on the conflict in the West Bank.

Today on The Sunday Story host Ayesha Rascoe talks to author Ta-Nehisi Coates about his new book, The Message and why some people fear books so much they lead efforts to have them banned.

This podcast episode was produced by Martin Patience and Andrew Mambo. It was edited by Ed McNulty and Liana Simstrom. Our engineer was James Willets.

We'd love to hear from you. Send us an email at TheSundayStory@npr.org.

