Why traditional plant knowledge is not a quick fix

By Regina Barber,
Margaret CirinoDevan SchwartzGisele Grayson
Published October 14, 2024 at 9:02 AM EDT
Ethnobotany is frequently misunderstood in the era of COVID and psychedelics — so what is it and why is it important for reproductive health today?
Ethnobotany is frequently misunderstood in the era of COVID and psychedelics — so what is it and why is it important for reproductive health today?

Host Regina G. Barber talks with Rosalyn LaPier about ethnobotany--what it is and how traditional plant knowledge is frequently misunderstood in the era of COVID and psychedelics. And, how it's relevant and important for reproductive health today. (encore)

This story was produced by Devan Schwartz with help from Margaret Cirino. It was edited by Gisele Grayson and fact-checked by Abē Levine.

Regina Barber
Margaret Cirino
Margaret Cirino (she/her) is a production assistant at Short Wave, NPR's daily science podcast. Her job involves pitching, producing and forcing her virtual and in-person co-workers to play board games with her. She has a soft spot for reporting on cute critters and outer space (not at the same time, of course).
Devan Schwartz
Devan Schwartz is an editor for NPR's Morning Edition. He is an experienced audio professional who, in addition to his work with NPR, has worked with such organizations as BBC, Slate, the New York Times, and various public radio stations.
Gisele Grayson
