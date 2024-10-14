Why traditional plant knowledge is not a quick fix
Host Regina G. Barber talks with Rosalyn LaPier about ethnobotany--what it is and how traditional plant knowledge is frequently misunderstood in the era of COVID and psychedelics. And, how it's relevant and important for reproductive health today. (encore)
Have a topic you want us to cover on a future episode? Email us at shortwave@npr.org!
Listen to Short Wave on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.Listen to every episode of Short Wave sponsor-free and support our work at NPR by signing up for Short Wave+ at plus.npr.org/shortwave
.This story was produced by Devan Schwartz with help from Margaret Cirino. It was edited by Gisele Grayson and fact-checked by Abē Levine.
Copyright 2024 NPR