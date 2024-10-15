© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

It's Short Wave's 5th birthday! Here are science questions 5-year-olds asked us

By Emily Kwong,
Regina G. BarberJessica YungRebecca RamirezHannah ChinnRachel Carlson
Published October 15, 2024 at 10:27 AM EDT
It's Short Wave's 5th birthday! To celebrate, we answer our 5-year-old listeners' science questions.
NickS
/
Getty Images
It's Short Wave's 5th birthday! To celebrate, we answer our 5-year-old listeners' science questions.

Short Wave turns five today! To celebrate, we're answering science questions from 5-year-old Short Wavers.

SPOILER ALERT: The questions are brilliant, delightful and span everything from how colors work to insects, the formation of Earth and space.

Want to know more about the science of the world? Email us at shortwave@npr.org — we might cover it on a future episode!

Listen to Short Wave on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Listen to every episode of Short Wave sponsor-free and support our work at NPR by signing up for Short Wave+ at plus.npr.org/shortwave.

This episode was produced by Rebecca Ramirez, edited by Jessica Yung and fact-checked by Tyler Jones. Robert Rodriguez was the audio engineer.

Special thanks to everyone who has ever helped create Short Wave. That includes past Short Wave staff members, interns, fact checkers, everyone on the science and climate desks at NPR, audio engineers who've helped with every fix, our families, all of our brilliant guests — and YOU, our listeners!

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
NPR Podcasts
Emily Kwong
Emily Kwong (she/her) is the reporter for NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. The podcast explores new discoveries, everyday mysteries and the science behind the headlines — all in about 10 minutes, Monday through Friday.
See stories by Emily Kwong
Regina G. Barber
Regina G. Barber is Short Wave's Scientist in Residence. She contributes original reporting on STEM and guest hosts the show.
Jessica Yung
Rebecca Ramirez
Rebecca Ramirez (she/her) is the founding producer of NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. It's a meditation in how to be a Swiss Army Knife, in that it involves a little of everything — background research, finding and booking sources, interviewing guests, writing, cutting the tape, editing, scoring ... you get the idea.
See stories by Rebecca Ramirez
Hannah Chinn
Rachel Carlson
Rachel Carlson (she/her) is a production assistant at Short Wave, NPR's science podcast. She gets to do a bit of everything: researching, sourcing, writing, fact-checking and cutting episodes.