Navigating Life With A Blended Family

Vice President Kamala Harris appeared on the podcast "Call Her Daddy" last week. And she spent some time responding to a comment from Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee-Sanders who spoke about the Democratic nominee at a Trump rally in September.

"My kids keep me humble. Unfortunately, Kamala Harris doesn't have anything keeping her humble," said Sanders.

Kamala Harris is a step-mom to her husband, Doug Emhoff's, two kids.

All this follows one of the most viral moments from the election: a resurfaced comment from Republican vice-presidential candidate JD Vance.

"We're effectively run in this country... by a bunch of childless cat ladies," said Vance.

His comment sparked a conversation about what it means to be a step-mom – and for that matter, step-kid, dad, and sibling. Indeed, so-called blended families are everywhere. So what's it like being in one and navigating life outside of one?

