© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Navigating Life With A Blended Family

Published October 15, 2024 at 3:02 PM EDT
US Vice President Kamala Harris and US Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff step off of Air Force Two upon arrival at LaGuardia Airport in New York City.
KENA BETANCUR
/
AFP via Getty Images
US Vice President Kamala Harris and US Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff step off of Air Force Two upon arrival at LaGuardia Airport in New York City.

Vice President Kamala Harris appeared on the podcast "Call Her Daddy" last week. And she spent some time responding to a comment from Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee-Sanders who spoke about the Democratic nominee at a Trump rally in September.

"My kids keep me humble. Unfortunately, Kamala Harris doesn't have anything keeping her humble," said Sanders.

Kamala Harris is a step-mom to her husband, Doug Emhoff's, two kids.

All this follows one of the most viral moments from the election: a resurfaced comment from Republican vice-presidential candidate JD Vance.

"We're effectively run in this country... by a bunch of childless cat ladies," said Vance.

His comment sparked a conversation about what it means to be a step-mom – and for that matter, step-kid, dad, and sibling. Indeed, so-called blended families are everywhere. So what's it like being in one and navigating life outside of one?

Find more of our programs online. Listen to 1A sponsor-free by signing up for 1A+ at plus.npr.org/the1a.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
NPR Podcasts