Rapper Mavi on his latest album "Shadowbox"

MAVI is a rapper from Charlotte, North Carolina. In recent years, he's become one to watch. A favorite of pioneering, acclaimed artists like Earl Sweatshirt, Mike and The Alchemist.

In 2022, he released Laughing so Hard It Hurts. It was dense, interior and beautifully raw. The album was vulnerable about the pain of losing friends and loved ones, generational trauma, and the end of relationships.

Earlier this year, MAVI followed up that record with Shadowbox. The album is contemplative. It's even more dense, more raw, more interior than its predecessor. MAVI's flow teems with self doubt and anxiety. Shadowbox haunts you. The melodies and samples linger long after the record's finished.

MAVI joins us on the latest episode of Bullseye to discuss Shadowbox. The themes in his albums are filled with pain and loneliness, so get into how he's been doing lately to handle those feelings. Plus, his relationship with education and school – he's a fan of teachers but has some conflicting feelings about the institution.

Shadowbox is available to purchase and stream now. MAVI is also on tour. Check out the tour dates here.

