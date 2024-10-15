© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Sound Bites: The Fulfillment Of Fall Baking

Published October 15, 2024 at 10:32 AM EDT
Slices of pumpkin pie sit on a table during the Great Thanksgiving Banquet hosted by the Bay Area Rescue Mission in Richmond, California.
Fall is a season that's great for many things: taking walks among the red-orange leaves, sipping warm beverages with a book in hand. It's also an especially good time for baking. It's last day of September, but the first day of our weeklong fall food series called "Sound Bites."

Each day, we're tackling a different topic related to fall foods from the art of preservation to fall flavors with a food scientist. And we're starting the week with a show on fall baking.

We're talking about bread, cookies, pies, cakes and more so warm up the oven, grab your measuring cups and get ready to be super hungry.

