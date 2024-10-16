© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Celebrating the legacy of Celia Cruz

By Anamaria Artemisa Sayre,
Felix Contreras
Published October 16, 2024 at 10:22 AM EDT
Celia Cruz is featured on this week's episode of Alt.Latino.

To celebrate the release of a new book from NPR Music, How Women Made Music, as well as the 50th anniversary this year of the album Celia & Johnny, Felix Contreras and Anamaria Sayre walk through their favorite songs by the legendary Celia Cruz, alongside the artist's niece Linda Pritchett.

Songs featured in this episode:

  • Celia Cruz, "Bemba Colorá"
  • Tito Puente, Celia Cruz, "Yiri Yiri Bon"
  • Celia Cruz, "La Negra Tiene Tumbao"
  • Celia Cruz, "Quimbara"
  • Celia Cruz, "Cuando Salí de Cuba"
  • Celia Cruz, "La vida es un carnaval"

Audio for this episode of Alt.Latino was edited and mixed by Simon Rentner. Editorial support from Hazel Cills. Our project manager is Grace Chung. NPR Music's executive producer is Suraya Mohamed. Our VP of Music and Visuals is Keith Jenkins.

Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Anamaria Sayre is a multimedia producer for NPR Music with a focus on elevating Latinx stories and music. She's the producer for Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture, and the curator of Latin artists at the Tiny Desk.
Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.
