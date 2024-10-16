© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

HTDE: Maury Povich and Sleeping Between the Pretties

Published October 16, 2024 at 10:18 AM EDT
Do you need help saying the hard thing? Maury has your back.
Getty Images
Do you need help saying the hard thing? Maury has your back.

This week on How To Do Everything, Wait, Wait producers Mike and Ian recruit television icon Maury Povich to help a listener reveal some hard truths, and we create some helpful (and unhelpful) reminders for when you should replace your household items. Plus, when a married couple calls in with a 29-year-old feud, the guys recruit some royal help.

You can email your burning questions to howto@npr.org.

How To Do Everything won't live in this feed forever. If you like what you hear, scoot on over to their very own feed and give them a follow.

Both How To Do Everything and Wait, Wait...Don't Tell Me! are available without sponsor messages for supporters of Wait Wait Don't Tell Me+, who also get bonus episodes of Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me! featuring exclusive games, behind-the-scenes content, and more. Sign up and support NPR at plus.npr.org.

How To Do Everything is hosted by Mike Danforth and Ian Chillag. It is produced by Heena Srivastava. Technical direction from Lorna White.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
NPR Podcasts