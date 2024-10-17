© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sound Bites: Food Science And Creating New Flavors

Published October 17, 2024 at 9:17 AM EDT
Adjata Kamara, 25, a PHD student in sustainable agriculture,biodiversity and climate change, was awarded by the L'Oréal Foundation and UNESCO, for the women in science initiative, works with yams.
ISSOUF SANOGO
/
AFP via Getty Images
Adjata Kamara, 25, a PHD student in sustainable agriculture,biodiversity and climate change, was awarded by the L'Oréal Foundation and UNESCO, for the women in science initiative, works with yams.

How do we really come to understand what it is we put in our bodies? Things like nutrition, expiration, and innovation?

How long do leftovers really last? Why do certain food combinations work so well? How do companies like Lays and Taco Bell come up with new food flavors?

In this edition of Sound Bites, we break down the science of food and the process of food innovation.

Find more of our programs online. Listen to 1A sponsor-free by signing up for 1A+ at plus.npr.org/the1a.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
NPR Podcasts