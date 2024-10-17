Sound Bites: Food Science And Creating New Flavors

How do we really come to understand what it is we put in our bodies? Things like nutrition, expiration, and innovation?

How long do leftovers really last? Why do certain food combinations work so well? How do companies like Lays and Taco Bell come up with new food flavors?

In this edition of Sound Bites, we break down the science of food and the process of food innovation.

