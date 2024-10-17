Sound Bites: The Fall Harvest

For the last installment of our Sound Bites series, we're thinking about why fall favorites are so beloved.

Of course, there's the staples, like apples and pumpkins and yams. But what about other in-season offerings, like guavas, and watermelons?

We dive into the familiar and not-so-familiar flavors that make this season special. What can you make with these ingredients, and what kind of nutrition do they offer?

Find more of our programs online. Listen to 1A sponsor-free by signing up for 1A+ at plus.npr.org/the1a.

Copyright 2024 NPR