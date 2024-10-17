The myth about noncitizen voting

For this episode of Trump's Trials, host Scott Detrow speaks with NPR voting correspondent Miles Parks and NPR reporter Jude Joffe-Block.

Former President Donald Trump and his allies have been ramping up a baseless claim that Democrats are encouraging newly-arrived migrants to vote for them in this year's federal elections. There is no evidence to support this claim of noncitizens voting and yet the narrative has taken hold among Republican voters.

