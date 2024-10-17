© 2024 WRVO Public Media
The Role Young Men Will Play In The 2024 Election

Published October 17, 2024 at 9:22 AM EDT
Men under 30 are more likely to support Donald Trump than women in their age group.

The gender gap in terms of American voters' candidate preference has never been wider.

We talk about the role young male voters will play in this election.

What does this election mean to this group of people? What can trends in their preferences tell us about their role in deciding the next president?

