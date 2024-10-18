© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Approaches to life: Improvise, pivot or plan

Published October 18, 2024 at 8:44 AM EDT
Big life decisions are never easy. Should you follow a plan? Make a hard pivot? Improvise as you go? This hour, TED speakers who've made extreme life choices and their advice for getting unstuck.

Guests include comedian and musician Reggie Watts, biomedical researcher Sonia Vallabh and conservationist Kristine McDivitt Tompkins.

This episode of TED Radio Hour was produced by James Delahousseye, Rachel Faulkner White, and Matthew Cloutier. It was edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour and Katie Monteleone.

Our production staff at NPR also includes Harsha Nahata and Fiona Geiran. Our executive producer is Irene Noguchi. Our audio engineers were Robert Rodriguez, Tiffany Vera Castro, and Patrick Murray.

Copyright 2024 NPR

