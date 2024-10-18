Sense of Place: Step inside Denver's famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sitting just outside of Denver at almost 6,500 feet above sea level, the Red Rocks Amphitheatre is one of the world's most famous and most beautiful outdoor venues. But it also comes with a unique set of challenges: the weather, the wildlife and the altitude.

To round out our latest Sense of Place trip to Colorado, we're taking you on a tour of Red Rocks. You'll hear how musical acts from The Beatles to Zach Bryan have dealt with these unique challenges, the venue's economic impact on Denver, and how the city operates this unique outdoor venue.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Kimberly Junod. The web story was created by Miguel Perez. Our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.

