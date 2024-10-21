Multiple people dead after helicopter crash in Houston

"Multiple people" are dead, including a child, after a helicopter crashed into a radio tower in a residential area in Houston on Sunday, according to local officials.

At a press conference Sunday evening, Houston officials said a Robinson R44 helicopter was flying from Ellington Airport when it struck a radio tower around 8 p.m. CT. The cause of the helicopter crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and local fire and police officials.

“The preliminary information we have is that the helicopter was operating as an air tour flight when it crashed into a radio tower under unknown circumstances. A post-impact fire ensued,” the NTSB said in a statement on Monday. “NTSB investigators are en route to the scene and are expected to arrive later today.”

The investigation spans an area of at least four acres, Houston Police Department Lt. Jonathan French told reporters on Monday. Power outages have been reported in the area, Houston Mayor John Whitmire said Sunday . No residents have been injured or vehicles damaged on the ground, French also said.

There are also “multiple reports” of debris, and Houston police are advising residents to call 911 or contact law enforcement if they find pieces of debris.

“Any debris that you have found right now is considered evidence,” French said. “Please, don’t touch anything.”

