'Anora' is the wild rom-dramedy we didn't know we wanted

By Glen Weldon,
Aisha HarrisMonica CastilloLiz MetzgerMike KatzifJessica Reedy
Published October 22, 2024 at 9:34 AM EDT
Mikey Madison in Anora.
Neon
Mikey Madison in Anora.

The new movie Anora is a dark rom-dramedy about an enterprising sex worker (Mikey Madison) who links up with a very rich and very immature young man (Mark Eydelshteyn). Their transactional encounter turns into a quickie Vegas wedding. But her new in-laws are Russian oligarchs, and they'll do everything in their power to put an end to this whirlwind romance. Anora is the latest feature from writer and director Sean Baker (The Florida Project).

