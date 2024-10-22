'If You Can Keep It': AI In This Election And Beyond

It's a technology that promises to bring radical change to many facets of our life – from the arts to healthcare and business. During the 2024 election season, experts warn it could also shake up the world of politics.

We're talking about artificial intelligence. 2024 is the first presidential election with the powerful technology in play.

Currently, there are few regulations about the use of AI in politics. Last month, the Federal Election Commission decided not to impose new rules on the tech ahead of the election. That means it's fair game and it's being used as such.

In August, former president Donald Trump posted a picture of an AI generated image of Taylor Swift endorsing him. It led to a response from the pop mega star. In July, Elon Musk shared a video on X that cloned Vice President Kamala Harris' voice saying things she never said.

Beyond the memes, U.S. intelligence officials say Russia and Iran are using the technology to influence our election. OpenAI, the company behind tools like ChatGPT and DALL-E, noticed these efforts as well.

So how will it affect this election, and elections going forward?

