Mushroom lovers, there's a board game for you

By Emily Kwong,
Regina G. BarberRachel CarlsonRebecca Ramirez
Published October 22, 2024 at 9:34 AM EDT
Undergrove is a board game about the mycorrhizal relationships between fungi and trees. The co-designer is Elizabeth Hargrave, who also created Wingspan about birds.
AEG
In five years, the bird-collecting board game Wingspan sold 2 million copies. In the world of board gaming, that's a blockbuster hit.

This fall, the game's creator, Elizabeth Hargrave, is hoping people will fall in love with another icon of the natural world: mushrooms.

Undergrove is co-designed by Hargrave and Mark Wootton and published by Alderac Entertainment Group. The game is a meditation on the mycorrhizal relationships between trees and fungi.

Across 48 hand-painted mushroom tiles, players assume the role of mature Douglas fir trees. Players compete on a cooperative landscape, "partnering" with mushrooms to trade carbon for nutrients.

For over 300 million years, the mycorrhizal network has facilitated the trade of nutrients between fungi and trees. In co-designing Undergrove, Hargrave wanted her game to mirror that real life trading system. "Interacting with that system physically cements it in people's brain. You'll never forget it, right?" she said.

A mushroom forager for about 20 years, Hargrave is the current president of the Mycological Association of Washington, DC. It's maybe for that reason, she and Wooten encourage players to seek out their local mushroom club and to appreciate the network of nutrients moving beneath their feet.

Elizabeth Hargrave and her husband, Matt Cohen, who leads nature walks in the Washington D.C. area with a wild foods focus.
Undergrove draws heavily from current research, including the work of evolutionary biologist Toby Kiers, who founded SPUN, the Society for the Protection of Underground Networks.

In real life, trees obtain most of their carbon through photosynthesis; so, that's how gameplay works in Undergrove. Trees exchange this carbon for nutrients (like nitrogen) from the mycorrhizal network.

"People always say that trees are the lungs of the earth. But the fungus is actually the nervous system, which connects everything," says physicist Loreto Oyarte Gálvez, a collaborator of Kiers.

Have another science-backed board game you'd like us to play? Email us at shortwave@npr.org!

Listen to Short Wave on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Listen to every episode of Short Wave sponsor-free and support our work at NPR by signing up for Short Wave+ at plus.npr.org/shortwave.

This episode was produced by Rachel Carlson. It was edited by Rebecca Ramirez. Tyler Jones checked the facts. Kwesi Lee was the audio engineer. Special thanks to Max Barnhart, Duncan Coltharp, Natasha Branch and Remy Barnwell.

Emily Kwong
Emily Kwong (she/her) is the reporter for NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. The podcast explores new discoveries, everyday mysteries and the science behind the headlines — all in about 10 minutes, Monday through Friday.
Regina G. Barber
Regina G. Barber is Short Wave's Scientist in Residence. She contributes original reporting on STEM and guest hosts the show.
Rachel Carlson
Rachel Carlson (she/her) is a production assistant at Short Wave, NPR's science podcast. She gets to do a bit of everything: researching, sourcing, writing, fact-checking and cutting episodes.
Rebecca Ramirez
Rebecca Ramirez (she/her) is the founding producer of NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. It's a meditation in how to be a Swiss Army Knife, in that it involves a little of everything — background research, finding and booking sources, interviewing guests, writing, cutting the tape, editing, scoring ... you get the idea.
