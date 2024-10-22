New NPR Series 'A Good Guy' follows a U.S. Marine involved in the Jan. 6 riot

Monday, October 21, 2024; Washington, D.C. - A new series from NPR’s Embedded follows the case of Sergeant Joshua Abate, an active-duty Marine who joined the mob that attacked the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Sgt. Abate says that he’s not a rioter or an insurrectionist. So what was he doing inside the Capitol that day, and what does his case tell us about the legacy of January 6th?

In this two-part series beginning October 24, NPR Pentagon correspondent Tom Bowman and producer Lauren Hodges, explore Sgt. Abate’s journey after January 6th: his appointment to a prestigious NSA internship, his eventual arrest by the FBI, and his appearance before Marine officers judging his fitness to serve. In the process, Bowman and Hodges dig into the military’s efforts to counter extremism in the ranks.

Listen to the trailer HERE

Military prosecutors say Josh took an oath to defend the Constitution against all enemies, both foreign and domestic. With the threat of violence hanging over the 2024 presidential election, “A Good Guy” looks at what happens when that oath is compromised.

Episodes excerpts will air on NPR’s All Things Considered and NPR’s Morning Edition and will appear in the NPR Embedded podcast feed. Embedded+ supporters will get to hear both episodes on October 24. Sign up for access at plus.npr.org.

“The events of January 6th continue to cast a long shadow over the country,” said Tom Bowman. “I’ve spent over three decades covering military affairs and there is no question that this nagging and sometimes brutal political divide has roiled all our nation’s institutions, including the Pentagon. Our series provides a rare opportunity to go behind the scenes and learn how the Marine Corps handled the case of Josh Abate.”

"Sergeant Abate's story has implications far beyond one individual,” said Hodges. “Yes, this is the story of one active duty Marine inside the Capitol that day, but it’s also a story of blurred lines, meager accountability and the maddeningly elusive challenge of defining extremist activity."

As Abate’s case makes its way through the legal system and within the Marine Corps, Bowman and Hodges close in on a question with deep implications for the military: What should the consequences be for those who breached the seat of government they’re tasked to defend?

About NPR

NPR's rigorous reporting and unsurpassed storytelling connect with millions of Americans every day — on the air, online, and in person. NPR strives to create a more informed public — one challenged and invigorated by a deeper understanding and appreciation of events, ideas, and cultures. With a nationwide network of award-winning journalists and 16 international bureaus, NPR and its Member organizations are never far from where a story is unfolding. Listeners can find NPR by tuning in to their local Member stations (npr.org/stations), downloading the NPR App or asking Alexa to "Play NPR." Additionally, listeners on Alexa will also be able to tune in to NPR's live coverage. Just tell Alexa to “ask NPR to play special coverage.” The NPR mobile app brings together the best of the NPR Network from around the world and right in your community — live radio, podcasts, the latest local and national news and more — available wherever you are and whenever you want. Get more information at npr.org/about and by following NPR Extra on Facebook, LinkedIn, Threads, and Instagram.

Media Contact:

NPR: Ben Fishel, NPR mediarelations@npr.org



Copyright 2024 NPR