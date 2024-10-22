The Contenders, Vol. 19: The songs we can't stop playing this week

If you live in a city, chances are you've daydreamed at some point about trading it all in for a nice, quiet life in a small town, somewhere off the map. But what if that new life leaves you feeling alienated and alone? This turned out to be a recurring theme that runs throughout the music we play on this week's show, with ponderous tracks from Christian Lee Hutson, Youth Lagoon, Bartees Strange and more.

We've also got the 20th anniversary edition of singer Sam Phillips' swoon-worthy album A Boot And A Shoe, the super moody rock duo Memorials and more.

NPR Music editor Sheldon Pearce joins host Robin Hilton as they update their running list of new tracks worthy of repeat listens.

Featured artists and songs:

1. Christian Lee Hutson: "Carousel Horses," from Paradise Pop. 10

2. Youth Lagoon: "My Beautiful Girl" (single)

3. Memorials: "Cut It Like A Diamond," from Memorial Waterslides

4. Bartees Strange: "Sober," from Horror

5. Sam Phillips: "I Wanted To Be Alone," from A Boot And A Shoe (20th anniversary edition)

6. Immanuel Wilkins: "MOTION" (feat. June McDoom), from Blues Blood

