What does it take to run a free, fair and peaceful election?

Millions of ballots are tabulated at the Maricopa County Tabulation Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Inside and out, the building is a fortress.

It's the legacy of the 2020 election when armed protestors gathered outside the building on election night. After Arizona was called for Joe Biden there were months of allegations about voter fraud.

At a time when election results are routinely challenged, candidates cry foul and protesters threaten violence...what does it take to run an election?

