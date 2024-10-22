Why the publishing industry is hot (and bothered) for romance

Once relegated to supermarket aisles, romance books are now mainstream. And authors, an often-maligned group within publishing, have found greater commercial success than many writers in other genres. On today's episode of Love Week, our series on the business of romance, we find out how romance novelists rode the e-book wave and networked with each other to achieve their happily-for-now status in the industry.

Read more by Christine Larson, Priscilla Oliveras and Natalie Caña.

Thanks to Grant-Lee Phillips for our theme song and Kaitlin Brito for artwork.

Related listening:

It's Love Week! How the TV holiday rom-com got so successful (Apple / Spotify)

Rufaro Faith's 'Let the Games Begin' is a rom-com set in the Olympic village

Copyright 2024 NPR