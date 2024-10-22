© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Why the publishing industry is hot (and bothered) for romance

By Wailin Wong,
Darian WoodsJulia RitcheyKate Concannon
Published October 22, 2024 at 3:05 PM EDT
Kaitlin Brito for NPR

Once relegated to supermarket aisles, romance books are now mainstream. And authors, an often-maligned group within publishing, have found greater commercial success than many writers in other genres. On today's episode of Love Week, our series on the business of romance, we find out how romance novelists rode the e-book wave and networked with each other to achieve their happily-for-now status in the industry.

Read more by Christine Larson, Priscilla Oliveras and Natalie Caña.

Thanks to Grant-Lee Phillips for our theme song and Kaitlin Brito for artwork.

