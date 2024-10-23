A Nightclub Turned Shelter in Beirut

More than a fifth of Lebanon's population is now displaced, mostly fleeing from the country's south as Israel carries out airstrikes against the Iran-backed group Hezbollah there. With so many people out of their homes, they're taking refuge anywhere they can, including in one of Beirut's most popular nightclubs. Our reporter in Lebanon introduces us to some of the displaced.

