© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A Nightclub Turned Shelter in Beirut

By Arezou Rezvani,
Greg Dixon
Published October 23, 2024 at 10:14 AM EDT
Beirut's Sky Bar, once a bustling nightclub, now serves as a refuge for the displaced. On October 15, 2024, it sheltered 400 people, mostly women and children, in Beirut, Lebanon.
Fadel Itani
/
Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images
Beirut's Sky Bar, once a bustling nightclub, now serves as a refuge for the displaced. On October 15, 2024, it sheltered 400 people, mostly women and children, in Beirut, Lebanon.

More than a fifth of Lebanon's population is now displaced, mostly fleeing from the country's south as Israel carries out airstrikes against the Iran-backed group Hezbollah there. With so many people out of their homes, they're taking refuge anywhere they can, including in one of Beirut's most popular nightclubs. Our reporter in Lebanon introduces us to some of the displaced.

For more coverage of all sides of this conflict, go to npr.org/mideastupdates.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
NPRNPR Podcasts
Arezou Rezvani
Arezou Rezvani is a senior editor for NPR's Morning Edition and founding editor of Up First, NPR's daily news podcast.
See stories by Arezou Rezvani
Greg Dixon
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Greg Dixon