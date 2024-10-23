© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Alt.Latino's new music round-up: Elsa y Elmar, Alih Jey and Little Jesus

Published October 23, 2024 at 10:08 AM EDT
Ana Lorenzana
Anamaria Sayre brings some exciting new sounds coming out Mexico City (while recording from Mexico City) including sweet new music from Colombian artist Elsa Y Elmar, while Felix Contreras shares new jazz-classical out of Barcelona and more.

Songs featured in this episode:

•Elsa y Elmar, "Palacio"

•Alih Jey, "Luz de Gas"

•Little Jesus, "Tierra Llamando A Sant"

•Lucia Fumero, "Folklore II"

Audio for this episode of Alt.Latino was edited and mixed by Simon Rentner. Editorial support from Hazel Cills. Our project manager is Grace Chung. NPR Music's executive producer is Suraya Mohamed. Our VP of Music and Visuals is Keith Jenkins.

