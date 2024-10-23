Alt.Latino's new music round-up: Elsa y Elmar, Alih Jey and Little Jesus

Anamaria Sayre brings some exciting new sounds coming out Mexico City (while recording from Mexico City) including sweet new music from Colombian artist Elsa Y Elmar, while Felix Contreras shares new jazz-classical out of Barcelona and more.

Songs featured in this episode:

•Elsa y Elmar, "Palacio"

•Alih Jey, "Luz de Gas"

•Little Jesus, "Tierra Llamando A Sant"

•Lucia Fumero, "Folklore II"

