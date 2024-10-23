© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Pumpkins, Spiders and Henry Winkler

By Mike Danforth,
Ian ChillagHeena Srivastava
Published October 23, 2024 at 10:10 AM EDT
Bleeding out in the wilderness? We can help.

This week from the archives, a teenage math wiz helps Mike and Ian optimize the Reese's chocolate pumpkin, and a tip on the spookiest (and most strategic) way to heal an open wound. Plus, when one listener wants to know how to look cool, the guys call up the Fonz himself.

You can email your burning questions to howto@npr.org.

How To Do Everything is available without sponsor messages for supporters of Wait Wait Don't Tell Me+, who also get bonus episodes of Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me! featuring exclusive games, behind-the-scenes content, and more. Sign up and support NPR at plus.npr.org.

How To Do Everything is hosted by Mike Danforth and Ian Chillag. It is produced by Heena Srivastava. Technical direction from Lorna White.

Mike Danforth
Ian Chillag
Heena Srivastava