What We Get Wrong About Our Midlives

Published October 23, 2024 at 10:13 AM EDT
A mother and child cool off under a fountain in Coney Island on a hot afternoon in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
Spencer Platt
/
Getty Images
A mother and child cool off under a fountain in Coney Island on a hot afternoon in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

When most people think of the a midlife crisis, they picture a man in his 50s dating a younger woman and buying a sports car.

But what does this depiction of midlife get wrong and who gets left behind by this narrative?

What changes actually take place during our midlives and why is this period of life so under-researched despite everyone alive having decent odds of living through it?

