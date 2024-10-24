The Swing State Power Brokers

Today on the show, two stories of building power in swing states: from the top down, and the bottom up.

First, how a future Supreme Court justice helped launch a program to challenge voters at the Arizona polls in the early 1960s, in a county that's become a hotbed for election conspiracies in the decades since. Then, how a 1973 labor strike led by Arab Americans in a Michigan factory town sparked a political movement that could play a major role in the 2024 election.

This story is part of "We, The Voters," NPR's election series reported from the seven swing states that will most likely decide the 2024 election.

Guests:

John A. Jenkins, author of The Partisan: The Life of William Rehnquist

Director of Research Projects in Democratic Practice at the Ash Center at the Harvard Kennedy School and author of

The Politics of Voter Suppression: Defending and Expanding Americans' Right to Vote.

co-founder of the Arab American Center for Economic and Social Services.

Sally Howell, Professor of History with a focus on Arab American studies at the University of Michigan-Dearborn.

Copyright 2024 NPR