New Music Friday: The best albums out Oct. 25

NPR Music's Ann Powers and Hazel Cills are your guides to the week's most compelling new releases. This week, that list includes an album from a banjo hero bursting with mythological inspiration; one from a Nashville-based indie songwriter shifting away from swirling sonic territory toward a more streamlined (if not exactly stripped-down) sound; another from a veteran English folk singer finding inspiration after becoming a mother and plenty more.

Plus: Does it feel like musicians are getting more creative — maybe even more elusive — with the way they put music into the world? Earlier this summer, Jack White's surprise released his solo album No Name, initially only on vinyl, and only for free along with purchases made at record shops associated with his label, Third Man. A new album by the mysterious British duo Two Shell is out widely this week but was made available months ago, on flash drives left to be found on dance club floors or embedded within rocks sold via the group's Bandcamp page. Are these artists subverting the streaming ecosystem? Emphasizing the importance of physical media? Just trying to create a memorable experience for fans? Whatever it is, we'll take it.

Featured Albums

• Amythyst Kiah, Still + Bright

• Soccer Mommy, Evergreen

• Laura Marling, Patterns in Repeat

• Elmiene, Anyway I Can

• Anna Butterss, Mighty Vertebrate

Other Albums Out Oct. 25

Pop

• Bryan Ferry, Retrospective: Selected Recordings 1973-2023

• Florence + The Machine, Symphony of Lungs - BBC Proms at the Royal Albert Hall

• Gavin Friday, Ecce Homo

• Halsey, The Great Impersonator

• Judeline, BODHIRIA

• Katie Gavin (of MUNA), What a Relief

• Louane, solo

• Megan Thee Stallion, MEGAN: ACT II

• Oscar and the Wolf, TASTE

• Queen, Queen I (Collector's Edition)

• Tears For Fears, Songs for a Nervous Planet

Rock/Alt/Indie

• 2nd Grade, Scheduled Explosions

• 311, Full Bloom

• Amyl and the Sniffers, Cartoon Darkness

• Anthony Moore, Home of the Demo

• Bastille, "&"

• Ben Folds, Sleigher

• Black Moth Super Rainbow, Demon's Glue

• Courteeners, Pink Catcus Café

• Euros Childs, Beehive Beach

• Fievel Is Glauque, Rong Weicknes

• Hammock, From The Void

• The Hellp, LL

• Little Moon, Dear Divine

• Naked Roommate, Pass the Loofah

• Peach Pit, Magpie

• Pixies, The Night the Zombies Came

• Pom Pom Squad, Mirror Starts Moving Without Me

• Slint, Tweez (tweethan mix)

• St. Lenox, Ten Modern American Work Songs

• Tess Parks, Pomegranate

• They Might Be Giants, Beast of Horns

• trauma ray, Chameleon

• Wicca Phase Springs Eternal, Midnight at the Castle Moorlands

Americana/Folk/Country

• Angie K, s/t

• Chapel Hart, Hartfelt Family Christmas

• Chuck Prophet, Wake the Dead

• Fancy Hagood, American Spirit

• Hannah Scott, Absence of Doubt

• Joe Nichols, Honky Tonks and Country Songs

• Kelsea Ballerini, Patterns

• Lanie Gardner, A Songwriter's Diary

• Paul Cauthen, Black on Black

• Tyler Halverson, Western Amerijuana (Pt. 2)

• William Harries Graham, Annie's House

Hip-Hop

• Che Noir, The Lotus Child

• Cochise, WHY ALWAYS ME?

• G Herbo, BIG SWERV 2.0

• Hunxho, Thank God

• Kembe X, It's Not That Deep EP

• Rejjie Snow, PEACE 2 DA WORLD

R&B/Soul

• Allen Stone, Mystery

• Ruthven, Rough & Ready

Jazz

• Avishai Cohen, Brightlight

• BADBADNOTGOOD, Mid-Spiral

• Charlie Parker, Bird in Kansas City (Live)

• Jazzmeia Horn, Messages

Classical

• Bryce Dessner, Katia & Marielle Labèque & David Chalmin, Sonic Wires

• Caroline Shaw, Leonardo da Vinci (Original Score)

Electronic/Out There

• Catherine Christer Hennix, Further Selections from The Electric Harpsichord

• DJ Lycox, Guetto Star

• Earthen Sea, Recollection

• Félicia Atkinson, Space As An Instrument

• Moin, You Never End

• More Eaze & Kaho Matsui, computer and recording works for girls

• Nicolá Cruz, Kinesia

• Shigeto, Cherry Blossom Baby

• Theis Thaws, Fifteen Days

• Two Shell, s/t

• Underworld, Strawberry Hotel

