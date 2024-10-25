NPR’s ‘Book of the Day,’ ‘Wild Card’ and ‘Short Wave’ podcasts feature 2024 Library of Congress National Book Festival

Friday, October 25, 2024; Washington, D.C. — NPR’s Book of the Day, Wild Card and Short Wave podcasts feature interviews with NPR journalists and national authors from this year’s Library of Congress National Book Festival held in August 2024.

Current and upcoming episodes include recorded panels and interviews with NPR hosts Michel Martin, Rachel Martin, Emily Kwong, Regina Barber and authors Sandra Cisneros, James McBride, Rebecca Yarros, Joy Buolamwini, and Kyle Chayka.

Listeners can hear Short Wave host Emily Kwong’s interview with author Rebecca Yarros, on a new episode of Book of the Day on October 26. In the conversation, they discuss Yarros’ bestselling romantasy novels, her creative inspiration, and her latest book, “Iron Flame.”

Wild Card with Rachel Martin will release an episode with Martin’s onstage interview with author Sandra Cisneros on November 26. The choose-your-own-adventure conversation celebrates the 40th anniversary of Cisneros’, “The House on Mango Street,” and gives listeners and book fans more insight about her life and journey as an author.

Additional podcast episodes featuring National Book Festival interviews include:

Morning Edition ’s Michel Martin’s interview with James McBride on Book of the Day

During the conversation with Martin, Library of Congress Prize for American Fiction Winner James McBride discusses the inspiration behind his most recent novel, “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store,” and how leaving a career in journalism allowed him to find creative fulfillment in fiction.

Short Wave ’s Regina Barber’s interview with Joy Buolamwini and Kyle Chayka

In a panel discussion led by Barber, Joy Buolamwini, author of “Unmasking AI,” and Kyle Chayka, a writer for the New Yorker and author of “Filterworld,” explore how algorithms work, their impacts, and how humans could change them for the better.

All episodes can be heard on NPR.org and the NPR app.

NPR has supported the Library of Congress National Book Festival as a media partner for nine years. More information about the annual literary event can be found at loc.gov/bookfest .

About NPR

NPR's rigorous reporting and unsurpassed storytelling connect with millions of Americans every day — on the air, online, and in person. NPR strives to create a more informed public — one challenged and invigorated by a deeper understanding and appreciation of events, ideas, and cultures. With a nationwide network of award-winning journalists and 16 international bureaus, NPR and its Member organizations are never far from where a story is unfolding. Listeners can find NPR by tuning in to their local Member stations (npr.org/stations), downloading the NPR App or asking Alexa to "Play NPR." Additionally, listeners on Alexa will also be able to tune in to NPR's live coverage. Just tell Alexa to “ask NPR to play special coverage.” The NPR mobile app brings together the best of the NPR Network from around the world and right in your community — live radio, podcasts, the latest local and national news and more — available wherever you are and whenever you want. Get more information at npr.org/about and by following NPR Extra on Facebook, LinkedIn, Threads, and Instagram.

About the National Book Festival/ Library of Congress

The Library of Congress is the world’s largest library, offering access to the creative record of the United States — and extensive materials from around the world — both on site and online. It is the main research arm of the U.S. Congress and the home of the U.S. Copyright Office. Explore collections, reference services and other programs and plan a visit at loc.gov, access the official site for U.S. federal legislative information at congress.gov and register creative works of authorship at copyright.gov.

