© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Agatha All Along' is the reason for spooky season

By Glen Weldon,
Hafsa FathimaJ.C. HowardPriya KrishnaMike Katzif
Published October 29, 2024 at 1:28 PM EDT
Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness in Agatha All Along.
Disney Plus
Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness in Agatha All Along.

Agatha All Along is a darkly funny new Marvel show on Disney Plus. Kathryn Hahn plays the selfish, sardonic and hilariously petty witch Agatha Harkness, When a mysterious goth teen saves her from a spell she's been trapped in, she assembles a coven of witches so they can together undergo a series of trials that will grant them each what they most desire. The thing is – the other witches (Aubrey Plaza, Patti LuPone, and Sasheer Zamata) hate Agatha's guts, and there's more to this goth kid than meets the eye.

Subscribe to Pop Culture Happy Hour Plus at plus.npr.org/happyhour

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
NPR Podcasts
Glen Weldon
Glen Weldon is a host of NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour podcast. He reviews books, movies, comics and more for the NPR Arts Desk.
See stories by Glen Weldon
Hafsa Fathima
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Hafsa Fathima
J.C. Howard
J.C. Howard is a producer for TED Radio Hour and How I Built This with Guy Raz. He started with NPR as an intern for How I Built This in May 2018 and began producing in his current capacity in January 2019.
Priya Krishna
Mike Katzif
[Copyright 2024 NPR]