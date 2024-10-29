BONUS: Halloween with Amy Sedaris

On this Halloween bonus episode of How To Do Everything, comedian Amy Sedaris tells Mike and Ian how to terrify the neighborhood children, and they bring in Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me! Judge and Scorekeeper Bill Kurtis for help.

You can email your burning questions to howto@npr.org.

How To Do Everything is available without sponsor messages for supporters of Wait Wait Don't Tell Me+, who also get bonus episodes of Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me! featuring exclusive games, behind-the-scenes content, and more. Sign up and support NPR at plus.npr.org.

How To Do Everything is hosted by Mike Danforth and Ian Chillag. It is produced by Heena Srivastava. Technical direction from Lorna White.

Copyright 2024 NPR