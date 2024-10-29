© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Lawsuits over Pennsylvania mail-in ballots

Published October 29, 2024 at 3:40 PM EDT
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 25: Poll workers demonstrate how ballots are are received, processed, scanned, and securely stored on Election Day at the Philadelphia Election Warehouse during a press tour by the Philadelphia City Commissioners on October 25, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)
Matthew Hatcher
/
Getty Images
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 25: Poll workers demonstrate how ballots are are received, processed, scanned, and securely stored on Election Day at the Philadelphia Election Warehouse during a press tour by the Philadelphia City Commissioners on October 25, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)

For this episode of Trump's Trials, All Things Considered Host Mary Louise Kelly speaks with NPR Voting Correspondent Hansi Lo Wang.

In the crucial battleground state of Pennsylvania, voters have already begun sending in their ballots by mail. Currently, there are several ongoing lawsuits across the state over whose mail-in ballots must be counted.

