Lawsuits over Pennsylvania mail-in ballots

For this episode of Trump's Trials, All Things Considered Host Mary Louise Kelly speaks with NPR Voting Correspondent Hansi Lo Wang.

In the crucial battleground state of Pennsylvania, voters have already begun sending in their ballots by mail. Currently, there are several ongoing lawsuits across the state over whose mail-in ballots must be counted.

