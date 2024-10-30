© 2024 WRVO Public Media
HTDE: Josh Gad defeats earworms, and we make a pitch to Pete Buttigieg

Published October 30, 2024 at 9:43 AM EDT
Got a song stuck in your head? Chew gum or call Josh Gad.
This week on the show, when a mother can't get her four-year-old's favorite song out of her head, Mike and Ian call up Broadway's beloved Josh Gad to help. Plus, Ian has a formal request for the Secretary of Transportation, and the guys find a tip to quell those pesky election mailers.

You can email your burning questions to howto@npr.org.

How To Do Everything is hosted by Mike Danforth and Ian Chillag. It is produced by Heena Srivastava. Technical direction from Lorna White.

