The Importance Of Latino Voters In The 2024 Election

We're one week away from the election. Millions of Americans have already cast their votes, but Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are not done campaigning.

Over the weekend, Harris garnered support from several major Latino artists, including Bad Bunny, J-Lo and Ricky Martin.

Their endorsements followed racist remarks about Latinos and Puerto Ricans made by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe at Trump's rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday. The Trump campaign has said these remarks do not reflect its views.

We talk about the role Latino voters are playing in the election.

Find more of our programs online. Listen to 1A sponsor-free by signing up for 1A+ at plus.npr.org/the1a.

Copyright 2024 NPR