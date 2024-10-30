© 2024 WRVO Public Media
There can only be one pope in the delightfully preposterous 'Conclave'

By Stephen Thompson,
Aisha HarrisWailin WongAndrew LapinLiz MetzgerJessica ReedyMike Katzif
Published October 30, 2024 at 9:36 AM EDT
Ralph Fiennes in Conclave.
Focus Features
Ralph Fiennes in Conclave.

The new movie Conclave is a fun and twisty political thriller. Ralph Fiennes plays a cardinal tasked to managing the secretive process in which the pope is replaced. The film offers plenty of scandals, surprises, and dark horses, along with some strong commentary on the state of the Catholic church. Directed by Edward Berger (All Quiet on the Western Front), the film also stars Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, and Isabella Rossellini.

