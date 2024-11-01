Tech entrepreneurs meet at statewide Innovation Summit in Syracuse

New York tech industry leaders, entrepreneurs and innovators were able to connect at the 2024 New York Innovation Summit in downtown Syracuse this week.

Over 500 business owners and tech leaders were able to showcases their innovations in Syracuse this week. Products ranging from automated systems to natural textiles were all on display. According to Elena Garuc, executive director of FuzeHub, the event organizer, the event brings together industries to make stronger, statewide connections.

"The event is a mix of, networking going in the exhibit hall, meeting the companies, going to our breakout sessions and meeting the speakers and learning about their expertise, in getting just knowledge on some of the topics, that, that are in their field," Garuc said.

Ben Verschueren, executive director of Empire State Development's Division of Science, Technology and Innovation, says the summit helps to highlight the number of resources and networks available in New York's tech industries.

"I just think the amount, the appetite and the commitment to investment here is really endless.' Verschueren said. "And that means it really is the best state to start a business, to be an innovator, to be an entrepreneur, to be a technologist. There's so much happening across the entire state upstate, downstate, every economic development region. It's really inspiring."

The Innovation Summit began in 2019 and moves across the state each year to help showcase area innovators.