ICYMI: What To Expect During Election Week And The Weeks That Follow

Tomorrow is election day. More than 74 million Americans have already cast their votes.

Over the weekend, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump made what will likely be their final pitches to voters.

What can we expect this week? And, maybe more importantly, in the weeks that follow?

Find more of our programs online. Listen to 1A sponsor-free by signing up for 1A+ at plus.npr.org/the1a.

Copyright 2024 NPR