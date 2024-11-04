© 2024 WRVO Public Media
ICYMI: What To Expect During Election Week And The Weeks That Follow

Published November 4, 2024 at 2:47 PM EST
Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump, watches a video of Vice President Kamala Harris during a campaign rally at The Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Tomorrow is election day. More than 74 million Americans have already cast their votes.

Over the weekend, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump made what will likely be their final pitches to voters.

What can we expect this week? And, maybe more importantly, in the weeks that follow?

