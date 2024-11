In the HBO new series The Penguin, an unrecognizable Colin Farrell reprises his role as Oswald Cobb from The Batman. This time though, the caped crusader is nowhere to be found. Instead, we've got an unexpectedly fresh take on Gotham, and a crackling turf war involving the vengeful daughter of a crime boss, played by Cristin Milioti.

Subscribe to Pop Culture Happy Hour Plus at plus.npr.org/happyhour

Copyright 2024 NPR