Separating election facts from fiction

In these closing days of the presidential election, polling across the board has nearly every swing state in a statistical tie, meaning the election may come down to just a couple thousand votes.

No matter who wins, in the coming days we're going to hear a lot more from Donald Trump and his allies about the results.

And if history is any guide we can expect a mix of misleading information, rumors and outright lies

