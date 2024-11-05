Musk will join Trump in Florida on election night

Elon Musk said he will spend election night with former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

The tech mogul and owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, confirmed his plans on X Spaces, adding that he was heading straight to Florida after he casts his ballot in Texas.

Musk has been a mega-donor and powerful supporter of the Republican nominee. Not only has he put $75 million into a super PAC to support the candidate, Musk has helped with get-out-the-vote operations, including offering multiple giveaways of a million dollars to registered voters in key states who sign a petition.

At a Trump rally in October, Musk said, “The other side wants to take away your freedom. President Trump must win to preserve the Constitution.”

