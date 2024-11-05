© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Trump called the 2024 campaign his best run after casting his vote in Florida

By Juliana Kim
Published November 5, 2024 at 2:16 PM EST
Donald and Melania Trump vote on Election Day at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center in Palm Beach, Fla.
Evan Vucci
/
AP
Donald and Melania Trump vote on Election Day at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center in Palm Beach, Fla.

Former president Donald Trump visited a polling site in Palm Beach, Fla., to cast his ballot alongside former first lady Melania Trump.

There, he told reporters that he was proud of his third presidential campaign. “We did great in the first one. We did much better in the second one but something happened. And this was the best. I would say this was the best campaign we’ve run,” he said.

Trump added that he has not prepared a speech for Election night, explaining “I'm able to make a speech on pretty quick notice. If I win, I know what I'm going to say. And I don't even want to think about the losing part.”

When asked if this would be his final campaign, regardless of the outcome, he replied “I would think so.”

Vice President Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, both voted early. Meanwhile, Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, cast his vote in Cincinnati on Tuesday morning.

Juliana Kim
Juliana Kim is a weekend reporter for Digital News, where she adds context to the news of the day and brings her enterprise skills to NPR's signature journalism.