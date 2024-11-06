© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Bear Grylls stays (disgustingly) hydrated

By Mike Danforth,
Ian ChillagHeena Srivastava
Published November 6, 2024 at 7:10 AM EST
Trying to fight a bear? Just make sure to say "hello" first.
This week from the archives, all things wilderness survival. Mike and Ian take a trip to Denali National Park in Alaska to learn how to survive a bear attack. And when a listener asks how to quench thirst if they're stranded in the desert, another kind of Bear (Grylls) walks them through it. Plus, how to discover a new species with the help of some bloodsuckers.

You can email your burning questions to howto@npr.org.

How To Do Everything is available without sponsor messages for supporters of Wait Wait Don't Tell Me+, who also get bonus episodes of Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me! featuring exclusive games, behind-the-scenes content, and more. Sign up and support NPR at plus.npr.org.

How To Do Everything is hosted by Mike Danforth and Ian Chillag. It is produced by Heena Srivastava. Technical direction from Lorna White.

