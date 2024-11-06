Bear Grylls stays (disgustingly) hydrated

This week from the archives, all things wilderness survival. Mike and Ian take a trip to Denali National Park in Alaska to learn how to survive a bear attack. And when a listener asks how to quench thirst if they're stranded in the desert, another kind of Bear (Grylls) walks them through it. Plus, how to discover a new species with the help of some bloodsuckers.

