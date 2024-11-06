© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Tom Hanks explains how to deal with attention

By Mike Danforth,
Ian ChillagHeena Srivastava
Published November 6, 2024 at 7:09 AM EST
Today, we're bringing you an episode of How To Do Everything, a new NPR podcast from the team behind Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me! On each episode, Mike Danforth and Ian Chillag offer practical advice for everyday problems — like how to tell if you smell, or how to get close to a panda — with help from celebrity guests. This episode, their guest is Tom Hanks. Mike and Ian also help a listener who's curious about world fame. Plus, a bottoms-up approach to recognizing your family members. Follow How To Do Everything on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

