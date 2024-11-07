New York welcomes 80 new U.S. citizens during naturalization ceremony in Syracuse

Just days after a presidential election, New York welcomed 80 new U.S. citizens in a naturalization ceremony at Onondaga Community College Thursday.

The 80 citizen candidates from over 30 countries were joined by friends and family to celebrate the milestone. The process to become a U.S. citizen can take years, sometimes decades. Julio Giordano came to the U.S. from Argentina as a graduate student 19 years ago, his wife and two sons are already U.S. citizens. He said its an overwhelming feeling of pride to join them.

"I'm very excited, I'm very proud to be a citizen of this country," Giordano said. "I really enjoy living here and enjoy what this country has to offer its citizens."

Although unable to vote in Tuesday's election, Giordano said it's still a significant time to become a U.S. citizen.

"This is certainly a very interesting time in history to become a U.S. citizen," Giordano said. "I think despite all the tensions that are out there, we all, here in the U.S. or people like me, are very proud to live in a free country like the U.S. and live in democracy."

Gursewak Singh, from India, is also full of pride, he's served in the U.S. Army for just over a year and says becoming a citizen cements his love for the country. He said he supports America above political parties and figures.

"I support my country, America," Singh said. "I love this country because all the people from different communities, different countries here. I love that. They give us opportunity to good future. We feel safe here."

U.S. Magistrate Judge David Peebles presided over the ceremony.