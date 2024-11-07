Special counsel taking steps to wind down cases against Trump before inauguration

For this episode of Trump's Trials, All Things Considered host Ari Shapiro speaks with NPR Justice Correspondent Carrie Johnson.

Special Counsel Jack Smith will be taking steps to wind down the federal government's cases against president-elect Donald Trump before Trump takes office in January.

For about two years Smith has been building two cases against Trump, one of them for his actions related to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and the second for allegedly hoarding classified documents after leaving office.

With Trump ascending again to the presidency those cases will go away.

Email the show at trumpstrials@npr.org.



