The New Political Landscape Of The United States

The results are in. Donald Trump will be 47th president of the United States come January.

He'll return to the White House as the first president who's been reelected after being impeached during his first term. He's also been convicted of a felony since his win in 2016.

Trump won several key swing states this election, outperforming how the pollsters and pundits projected he'd do in America's electoral battlegrounds.

Now, analysts, reporters, and other interested parties are trying to figure out what the results mean for the country moving forward.

We discuss what the U.S. looks like now that the election is over.

What do the election results tell us about who we are? What does this say about our country – and our democracy? And why did Trump's message resonate with voters?

