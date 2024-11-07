Who's sending Trump back to the White House and why?

In the days leading up to election night, news outlets across the country were predicting a historically close race, one that could take days to call.

But as election night progressed, it became clear former President Donald Trump was on a path to victory. So much so, that before anything was official, he thanked his supporters from his campaign headquarters in West Palm Beach.

And then, Wednesday morning at about 5:30 it became official when the Associated Press called Wisconsin for Trump. We're still awaiting final tallies, but it appears Trump is on track to win the popular vote for the first time.

Trump's agenda for a second term will be dissected over and over in the days ahead. Today, we break down how America sent him back to office---how Trump won in 2024.

For sponsor-free episodes of Consider This, sign up for Consider This+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Email us at considerthis@npr.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR